New Wiscasset Boys Basketball Coach is Not New to Area Sports November 16, 2023 at 12:28 pm Mic LeBelYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBusline League championship games postponedWiscasset Basketball Camp CanceledRiverhawk Boys’ Soccer Wins Busline CrownWiscasset Sports Brief: Wiscasset and Camden Declared Co-Busline League Boys’ Soccer ChampionsMedomak Valley Youth Boys Basketball Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!