Pay for in advance, or pay at gate through GoFan.

Medomak Valley Varsity Boys and Girls Soccer teams compete in their respective regional championships on Wednesday, November 6 at Hampden Academy. The boys play John Bapst at 4 p.m. and the girls play Hermon at 6:30 p.m. There are no cash sales at the gate. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Soccer Regionals Info

at 207-542-1475 or email at Matthew_Lash@rsu40.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print