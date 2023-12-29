Nobleboro Boys Basketball Tops Wiscasset in Busline League Action December 29, 2023 at 10:23 am Mic LeBelYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt.George advances to Busline finalsBulldogs defeat Wiscasset boysJefferson Wins Dirigo Little League Baseball ChampionshipBlack Bears raid the Eagles nestJanuary 8 Basketball Scores Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!