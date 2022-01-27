Nominees Sought for LA Sports Hall of Fame January 27, 2022 at 10:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNominees Sought for LA Sports Hall of FameLA Sports Hall Of Fame Seeks NominationsLA Sports Hall of Fame Seeks NominationsLA Alumni Council Invites For Sports Hall Of Fame NominationsLA Sports Hall Of Fame Announces First Inductees Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!