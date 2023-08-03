Pemaquid Beach Triathlon Directors Encourage First-Time Triathletes August 3, 2023 at 11:46 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Beach Triathlon Fun for First-Timers and Experienced TriathletesTriathlon Training Tips with SarahPemaquid Beach Triathlon Scheduled for Aug. 27Triathlon Training Tips from SarahPemaquid Beach Sprint Triathlon Fast Approaching Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!