Bailey Plourde, of Newcastle, and Ruby Haylock are co- Maine Women’s Amateur Golf champions. Plourde held a three stroke lead on Haylock after round one on July 20, then struggled in round two to fall two strokes behind Haylock. On Wed., July 22, Plourde sank five birdies, including on 17 and 18 to force a tie. Haylock bogied on 16 and 17. Plourde finished the final round with a one under 72, and Haylock with a one over 74.

