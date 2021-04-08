Plourde Earns Medalist Honors, Leads Centre College to Spring Invite Title April 8, 2021 at 10:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlourde qualifies for NCAA D3 golf championshipsPlourde Wins Third Straight Janet Drouin MemorialPlourde Wins Janet Drouin Memorial Overall and Amateur TitlesPlourde Named Maine Junior Golfer of the YearPlourde settles for second in Maine Women’s Amateur tie breaker Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!