Plourde Places Fifth, Centre Wins Championship April 28, 2021 at 1:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBailey Plourde wins 2018 Maine Women’s Amateur Golf championshipPlourde in Second Going into Final Round of Maine Women’s AmateurPlourde State golf runner-upPlourde Earns Medalist Honors, Leads Centre College to Spring Invite TitlePlourde Wins State Schoolgirl Golf Championship Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!