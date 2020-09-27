Four records fell during the Waldoboro Half Marathon (13.1 miles) on Sat., Sept. 26. The race, which was billed as the hardest half marathon in New England, lived up to its reputation, as runners battled the steep hills on both sides of the Medomak River. “We think it’s one of the hardest in the country and probably has the hardest finish,” the race website states.

Waldoboro native Robert Gomez shattered the course record held by Bryan Lamoreau by 11 minutes and two seconds. Gomez set the record in a blazing time in 1:19:17.9. Five different runners broke Lamoreau’s mark. Laurie Nicholas broke the womens record by over four minutes in a winning time of 1:50:20, and also broke the masters women’s record. Jason Bigonia broke his own mens masters record by almost eight minutes in 1:31:42.

Runners started out in fog from Moody’s Diner overflow parking area, and instantly climbed a hill to Moody’s Cabins. Thirteen grueling miles later, they finished up at Odd Alewives Farm Brewery.

The motto of the race was “No Frills. Just Hills”.

“We’ve crammed roughly 1,400 feet of elevation into 13.1 miles (and about 550 in the final 3.5 miles) to take you to your limit. There are seven hills with a gradient of at least 10%, includingt two in the final mile. Forty percent of the course is uphill… We always say that if you can do well in Waldoboro, everywhere else is easy,” Their website states.

Do to COVID-19 restrictions, there were no water stations, so runners had to carry their own fluids and nutrition or have support along the way. Masks were required at the start and finish of the race

The number of runners on race day was limited to 30, due to COVID-19. The race was started in five intervals, five minutes apart. Several runners ran the race using the social distancing option and ran on the same course on a different day last week. Their times counted in the overall results.

All racers had to pre-qualify by running a half marathon in two hours and fifteen minutes in the past two years. Anyone who finished the race in 2019 automatically qualified.

Winners received a $50 gift certificate from Moody’s Diner. Finishers earned a medal, a beer from Odd Alewives, and a finisher’s shirt from Moody’s Diner.

Race results

Race results in order of finish are as follows: 1. Robert Gomez, 1:19:17.9; 2. Judson Cake, 1:22:16; 3. Bryan Lamoreau, 1:22:28; 4. Canyon Woodward, 1:25:39; 5. Keith Drago, 1:30:00; 6. Daniel Bannon, 1:31:04; 7. Jason Bigonia, 1:31:42; 8. Bryan Dore, 1:40:34; 9. Darren Winchenbach, 1:44:02; 10. Juan Meneses, 1:49:34; 11. Laurie Nicholas, 1:50:20; 12. James Romer, 1:53:10; 13. William Sproul, 1:54:00; 14. William Driscoll, 1:54:23; 15. Gena Bosshart, 1:56:11; 16. Amanda Greeley, 1:56:13; 17. Kristyn Kleman, 1:56:42; 18. Jim Flanagan, 1:57:30; 19. James Iandoli, 1:57:32; 20. Lyra Collard, 1:57:44; 21. Matthew Walsh, 2:00:13; 22. Steve Cartwright, 2:00:24; 23. Patti McDonald, 2:00:24; 24. Jamar Croom, 2:01:14; 25. Jody McColman, 2:01:40; 26. Carl Buxbaum, 2:01:53; 27. Andrew Evans, 2:03:50; 28. Dale Turner, 1:06:31; 29. Mirabela Ticu, 2:13:43; 30. Peter Ilgenfritz, 2:17:44; 31. Randall Joubert, 2:21:04; 32. Theresa Withee, 2:25:18; 33. Barb Daggett, 2:25:26; 34. Laura Buxbaum, 2:31:59; 35. Rebecca Wylie, 2:53:40; and AJ Hungerford, 2:57:59.

