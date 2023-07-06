Runners and Walkers Celebrate Damariscotta’s 175th with 5K

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 75 runners and walkers gathered at Coastal River Conservation Trust’s Round Top Farm to celebrate Damariscotta’s quartoseptcentennial with a 5K trail fun run and community walk on Saturday, July 1.

The community event, part of the celebration of Damariscotta’s 175th anniversary, also showcased the natural beauty and public accessibility of the scenic Round Top Farm land on the eastern shore of the Damariscotta River.

In the 5K trail race, Eric Sofen, of Freeport, led the pack through the fields of Round Top Farm to the finish line with a winning time of 19:06. Joshua Leatham quickly navigated the newly mowed cross country trail network to a second place finish at 19:35, and Gunnar Nurme took third with a time of 21:20.

Thomas Balch was awarded best male costume after completing the race in chef clothes in a time of 23:58, and Maris Wicks earned best female costume for her “fish run.” She raced in a cumbersome fish costume despite the very humid weather conditions.

The most patriotic award went to Bruce and Eleanor Krauss, who raced with flags and a military helmet, and the most “state-riotic” was Garrett Martin, the Lincoln Academy cross country coach who ran in lobster-inspired attire.

Allyson Webster won the female overall title with a time of 26:35. Other age group race winners were presented awards by Lauren Ober, of the CLC YMCA, and Steven Hufnagel, of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

Age group winners include: Pearl Jane Hall, female under 19, 29:23; Brandon Webster, male under 19, 24:01; Joshua Leatham, male 20-29, 19:35; Allison Bickel, female 30-39, 29:45; Thomas Balch, male 30-39, 23:58; Amanda Kotecki, female 40-49, 27:51; Tate Sandrock, male 40-49, 22:01; Jennifer Cusick, female 50-59, 29:58; Jay Webster, male 50-59, 24:06; Susan McGirk, female 60-69, 35:48; David Villano, male 60-69, 25:38; and John Kennedy, male 70-79, 36:05.

The community event was sponsored by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, the town of Damariscotta, the Damariscotta Historical Society, The Lincoln County News, and CLC YMCA.

