Seahawks Rout Sacopee Valley for Second Win December 29, 2023 at 10:26 am Mic LeBelYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLady Seahawks Win Air Battle Over HawksOceanside Wins LA InvitationalSt.Doms double trouble for SeahawksBoothbay Boys Win on the RoadBasketball Teams Wrap Up Seasons Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!