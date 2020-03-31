Sheepscot Links Open with COVID-19 Restrictions

The Sheepscot Links nine-hole golf course in Whitefield is open, with restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “I applied (to be) an essential business and the state came back and said, excluding the clubhouse, I am approved as an essential business,” owner Leon Oliver said.

All players must call ahead for a tee time on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 312-4565. Tee times will be 20 minutes apart. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the safety of our patrons,” the course’s website states.

Patrons of Sheepscot Links are asked to practice safe social distancing.

Temporary rules are as follows:

1. The clubhouse is closed and there are no bathrooms, so be prepared.

2. Please bring cash. There will be no credit/debit card machine.

3. Follow instructions on the door as to how to pay.

4. Carts will be cleaned when done. Please put them back in the designated area so they can be cleaned before they return to service.

5. One rider per cart. Carts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

6. Cups have a Styrofoam plug in them. Please do not remove or touch flags.

All nine holes are open. “It has been pretty busy. I have had to get after a few (golfers),” Oliver said of social distancing.

There is no soda or water machine on site, so golfers should bring their own beverages.

Oliver raised the cups on the greens a couple of inches above grade, so if the ball hits the cup, it is good. That way, patrons do not have to touch the flag.

“I’m making riders take their own cart. I had cars parked down the road last weekend. They were good. They were standing in the parking lot, standing 6 feet apart, waiting for a tee time,” Oliver said.

Sheepscot Links had 24 new electric golf carts arrive this week to bring its total to four dozen.

Payment for golf is on the honor system.

Sheepscot Links posts updates daily on its Facebook page.

Patrons are eligible for a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local business. To enter, place your scorecard with your name, number, and/or email address into the mail slot. Sheepscot Links will draw a name every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

