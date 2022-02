The State Class B and C cheering championships will be held at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 10 a.m. The MPA opened up the State championship meet to all schools. Thirty-five teams will be competing in the combined Class C and B meet.

Lincoln Academy takes the floor at 11:10 a.m., and Medomak Valley at 12:30 p.m.

