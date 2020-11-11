State High School Cross Country Championships Canceled November 11, 2020 at 9:01 am Ernie Clark, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesState cross country time changesLincoln Academy Fall Athletics UpdateBoothbay boys win West C cross country championshipBoothbay Boys, Camden Girls Win Busline XC CrownsView from the Bench Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!