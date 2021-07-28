Tozier Wins Grand Prize in Stanley Wall Memorial Fishing Derby July 28, 2021 at 4:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Fishing Derby a Success, Proceeds to Fund Vocational ScholarshipMcFarland Bags Largest Fish in Legion Fishing DerbyIFW Fish Presentation for Bristol Mills Dam Advisory CommitteeSons of the American Legion Scholarship and DerbyNYA Rallies To Defeat Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!