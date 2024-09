The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame will be hosting a vintage baseball game on Sunday, October 6 at Dow Field, located off Rte. 1 in Waldoboro. The field is located next to Dow’s Discount Furniture. Game time is 1 p.m.

For more information, email Tom Mellor at ttmellor@gmail.com or call 691-2770.

