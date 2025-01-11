Xoe Morse took a deep breath and then swished a pair of free throws to bust a 21-21 tie with less than a minute remaining and the Wiscasset girls basketball team held on for dear life to beat Islesboro 24-21 on Friday, Jan. 10 in Islesboro. The exciting, come-from-behind win broke a streak of 122 straight losses, with the last Wiscasset win coming on December 22, 2016 against Hall-Dale. Michelle Farrin, who led the Wolverines with eight points in the game, made one of two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining to give Wiscasset a little breathing room as their defense held off the Eagles the rest of the way to earn an emotional, hard-fought win.

