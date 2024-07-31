The Lincoln County News
Wiscasset Lady Skills and Drills Hoop Camp will be held at Wiscasset Community Center on Aug. 5-9. This is an opportunity to improve basketball skills and learn more about the game of basketball with Wiscasset high school girls basketball coach Daniel Wall.

Girls entering grades 6-8 camp is Aug. 5-9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and girls entering grades 3-5 will run Aug 12-16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There is a $30 registration fee. Contact the Wiscasset Community Center to register, at 882-8230. Direct questions to coach Wall at 350-5596.


