Youth Cross-Country Ski Clinic Offered December 10, 2020 at 9:53 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCross-Country Ski ClinicMany Ways to Enjoy Winter at HVNCMidcoast Conservancy Offers Youth XC Ski Lease Program, ClinicXC Ski Clinic for Adults at Nature CenterXC Ski Clinic for Adults at Hidden Valley Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!