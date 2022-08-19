Behind Closed Doors of Castle Tucker Submitted article August 19, 2022 at 3:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBehind Closed Doors Tour at Castle Tucker, July 3Behind Closed Doors at Castle TuckerPeek Behind Closed Doors at Castle TuckerCastle Tucker Special Tour, Oct. 15Castle Tucker Tour Goes Off Beaten Path Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!