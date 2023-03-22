Class Openings at the Maine Coast Craft School March 22, 2023 at 4:02 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardVirtual Speaker Series ReturnsWillow Grange NewsOne Spot Left in Bobby Ives’ Boatbuilding Class Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!