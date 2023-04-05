Skidompha Strummers Performance April 13 April 5, 2023 at 3:50 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Skidompha SkoopThe Skidompha Strummers Bring Ukes to the StreetsBristol Beacon‘Songs of the Earth’ at Camp MummichogMidcoast Artist Salon Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!