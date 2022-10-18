Senior pets have much love to offer and make great companions. As pet owners, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure a long and healthy life. Just as a person ages, your pet also ages, but at a much faster rate. Instead of taking 18 years to reach physical maturity as people do, pets are physically mature at slightly more than one year old.

Although aging is a natural process many of the symptoms of aging can be managed to make your pet more comfortable. Your love, understanding, and patience along with proper nutrition and a veterinary prescribed health care program will help provide your pet with many comfortable years.

Beginning at around age 7, your pet enters his or her senior years. Often, some pets begin to develop diseases common to their senior human companions, such as diabetes, heart disease endocrine diseases, and cancer. These diseases can go unnoticed in their early stages. Preventive health care is very important.

Early detection of disease can help in prevention and can minimize suffering. If left undetected, many diseases can put your pet’s health at risk. The best approach to caring for your senior pet includes preventive diagnostics such as baseline bloodwork, identifying existing health problems and monitoring progress during any treatment.

You know your pet better than anyone else and can alert your veterinarian to any changes in your pet before they become serious. Some signs to watch for that may indicate a problem are; behavior changes, physical changes, change in eating habits, drinking and/or urinating more, house soiling, change in sleep patterns or activity level, weight gain or loss, and bad breath or swollen red gums.

Diet and dental care are very important in maintaining good health in your senior pet. Slowing metabolism and lower activity levels contribute to weight gain, as well as overfeeding and/or getting too many treats. Extra pounds place a burden on the heart, lungs, kidneys, joints and muscles. Obesity can reduce life expectancy 30-50%.

Nutritional needs of the older pet are quite different from younger pets. Your veterinarian can suggest the proper diet for your senior pet.

Oral disease is the most common health problem for pets. If the plaque that forms on your pets’ teeth is not removed regularly, tartar builds up under the gum lining of the tooth socket (periodontitis). Without treatment your pet can lose teeth and bacteria can spread to other parts of the body causing serious health problems.

There are many alternatives to brushing your pets’ teeth that are easy and will help keep your pet healthy. Your pet is never too old to start a dental care routine.

The American Animal Hospital Association recommends healthy appearing senior pets receive preventive care physicals and urine and stool tests twice a year, and blood count, blood chemistry and eye exams once a year. Heartworm preventative that includes intestinal wormer should be given once a month year round as well as flea and tick preventative.

Vaccines should be given as appropriate based on lifestyle and regional/ local factors as decided by your veterinarian.

Help your pet live a longer, healthier life with you. Get your senior pet in for preventive care exam today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

