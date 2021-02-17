Dianne “Diana” Marie (Smith) McCullough, of Bath, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Sussman House, Rockport.

She was born Feb. 27, 1946 in Waltham, Mass., a daughter of Paul and Sadie Brockett Smith. Her childhood experience spanned the globe with her father’s station assignments while serving in the US Army. She lived and raised her children in Philadelphia until 1993, before returning to Maine.

She loved animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Above everything else, she loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, wind chimes, reading, and music.

Prior to working at Shaw’s, Bath for over 20 years, she had been employed at Stinson’s Fish Cannery. She had been of service to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 21, Bath.

She was predeceased by a son, Danny Smith; two sisters, Joyce Smith and Susie Milliken; and a son-in-law, Horace G. French III.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle French-Kotula and her husband Louis Kotula of Westport Island, Jodie McCullough Weston and husband John Weston of Philadelphia, Pa., and Carrie Quinn and her husband Joseph Quinn of Smyrna, Del.; a brother, Richard Smith of Harpswell; a sister, Patricia Levasseur of Gardiner; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 27 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org).

Memories and condolences can be shared at brackettfh.com.

