Wrestling with the theory of relativity in high school, the science seemed discouragingly challenging. Mrs. Kanosik, our physics teacher, suggested we read about Albert Einstein, the person. “Art is the expression of the profoundest thoughts in the simplest way,” he was quoted as saying, handing us the key to many scientific puzzles.

He became a role model for life. I’ve spent my adult life doing research in several fields. Looking back, I realize that of all anyone has ever taught me, art education was the most important. Because, to quote Einstein again, “the value of an education in liberal arts is …the training of the mind to think of something that cannot be learned from textbooks.”

Free-hand drawing and music were both required subjects in the Hungarian high schools I attended. One could not graduate without a decent grade in both or without knowing how to read musical notation and solfege hand signs that could teach a choir to sing a new melody in no time.

Poetry and its close cousin the folk song were much loved elements of our “Language and Literature” studies. Foreign language classes (we had to have a working knowledge of at least two to graduate) also focused on literature.

Forget the contrived conversations of tourist language booklets. Learn instead from Moliere in French, Dante in Italian, Tolstoy and Lermontov in Russian. Using language, after all, is itself an art. Even in my old age (with languages long rusted by under-use) there is something magical about re-reading poems by Pushkin in Russian, Schiller in German, Virgil in Latin, and about getting with a Verdi aria sung in Italian and knowing enough Swedish to decipher Ibsen’s Norwegian while listening to Grieg’s Peer Gynt suite.

It was not just what we learned in art classes, field trips, and master classes taught by visiting artists. How the other subjects were taught, about the music and rhythm of life in biology, the beauty of order in atoms and solar systems, the elegance of a math solution, also acknowledged the importance of art in all human endeavors.

Including statecraft. Regardless of the regime in power, the state was a major patron of the arts. By commissioning works of art in exchange for the artists sharing their work with farming villages and worker neighborhoods, the state made art less “elitist” and more accessible. Writers and poets got commissions to translate world literature. Theatrical performances and graphic arts exhibits traveled to local schools and community centers. Public sculptures sprang up on village greens and city squares, not to honor dead generals but to remind about favorite books, literary figures and stories.

It is always a pleasure for me to discover some new “street sculpture” in Budapest, such as the dramatic Empty Shoes memorial to the Holocaust along the Pest bank of the Danube, bronze incarnations of the “Paul Street Boys” gang throwing dice in front of an apartment house on the actual Paul Street block, scene of a beloved 20th-century novel and silent film. My sculptor cousin Miklós Melocco’s “Kilus Fountain” is a Greek-inspired marble ode to female beauty in my childhood neighborhood on Krisztina Square. A side figure of his King Mathias memorial in the city of Székesfehérvár bears the likeness of his father, my uncle János, a journalist executed for “spying” during the Stalin years. Art can be, indeed, both public and very personal.

The point of my art education was not for me to become an artist but to become conversant with and enjoy the arts. To use them to communicate. The arts, it seems, are simply fundamental to being civilized.

Even more important is art’s release of hidden creative juices coursing in people’s veins. No matter how good scientists may be, their inner artist supplies the imagination for inventing innovative solutions. Art also arms us for survival when facing difficult odds: The loss of millions to gas chambers and gulags, the carpet bombing of hometowns by modern barbarians, the rise, tenure and inevitable fall of artless bores posing as saviors while looting our treasury; even runaway climate change or a pandemic.

Art elevates. It accounts for the difference between the nudes of Manet, Goya, Titian, da Vinci, or Praxiteles, and those in “adult magazines” that discount women’s beauty only to traffic in its objectified sex appeal.

Art can turn a dull existence into vibrant living, politics into stewardship, arguments into sharing ideas, a pandemic-cursed 2022 into a year of opportunity. In Einstein’s words, art is “standing with one hand extended into the universe and one hand extended into the (terrestrial) world, and letting ourselves be a conduit for passing energy.”

(Paul Kando is a co-founder of the Midcoast Green Collaborative, which promotes environmental protection and economic development via energy conservation. For more information, go to midcoastgreencollaborative.org.)

