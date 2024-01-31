The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Medomak Valley 54-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Panthers den. It is the first time the Eagles have beaten the Panthers since January 17, 2014. The score was tied 34-34 heading into the final stanza in an epic rivalry battle between two of the top Class B teams in Maine.

Gabe Hagar scored 16 points to lead the Eagles, including 8 points in the fourth quarter. Kory Donlin tallied 16 points to lead all Medomak Valley scorers.

