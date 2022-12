Lincoln Academy opened their KVAC season with a 55-47 win over Leavitt on Dec. 9 in the Eagles nest. Lincoln jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead, and never relinquished it. The Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar with 23 points, Tucker Stiles 11 and Lucas Houghton 10. The Hornets were led by Sawyer Hathaway with 16 and Brett Coburn 11.

