Lincoln splits with MCI Lincoln 55 - MCI 41

at

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated MCI 55-41 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 20 to pick up their fourth straight win. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-4 first quarter lead and extended it to 27-14 at the half. Lincoln was led by Payson Kaler 19, Grace Houghton 13 and Maddy York 10. Belfast was led by Dow 17 and Stiles 11.

MCI boys defeated Lincoln 74-36. the Huskies jumped out to a 24-5 first quarter lead, Owen Williams led the MCI charge with 22 points. Dom Wilson added 11 and Gavin McCarther 10.

