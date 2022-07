Celebration of Life for Maura Doherty

All are welcome

Saturday, July 9, 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 42, Damariscotta

Please join as we celebrate the marvelous life of Maura Doherty. Bring your memories, stories, pictures, and snacks to share.

Hoping to create a memoir of Maura for her children. A marvelous life should be remembered.

