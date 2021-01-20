Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak girls pick up first win of the season Medomak 45 - Belfast 17

at

Medomak Valley girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Jan. 19 on their home court in Waldoboro. Belfast scored the first four points of the ball game. The Lady Panthers rattled off the next 15 straight points to put the game away early. Medomak led 29-7 at the half and 39-9 at the end of three.

Zaniah Puchalski takes a shot inside for the Lady Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 12 points, Autumn Ripley 8, Alyssa Creamer 8 and Abby Lash 6. Belfast was led by  Madison Farris with 6 and Lillie Mitchell and Halle Tripp with 5 each.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^