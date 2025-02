Weather related game changes

With a snow storm approaching for Thursday, Feb. 6, there have been several basketball game changes.

Lincoln Academy boys will travel to Erksine Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for freshmen, JV and varsity gams at 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Academy girls will host Erskine Academy on Friday, Feb. 7 at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley boys and girls will host Camden Hills on Frida7, Feb. 7. The boys play at 5:30 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m.

Jefferson girls will travel to Bristol on Thursday morning for a 9:30 a.m. Busline League South finals game.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print