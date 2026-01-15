100+ Women Who Care Lincoln County Selects January Donation Recipient

On Jan. 6, over 150 women braved the weather to meet at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Science in Boothbay for a meeting of 100+ Women Who Care Lincoln County.

There, the group socialized before presenters drew names for three nominated nonprofits – Veterans Writing Project in Damariscotta, Boothbay Region Community Resource Council and The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. After hearing brief presentations on each organization, members voted to award an impact donation to Boothbay Region Community Resource Council, supporting programs like a fuel fund, Boothbay rides, addiction outreach, and more.

As a result of the group’s October meeting in the fall of 2025, Stepping Stone Housing Inc. received over $17,000, which included $7,000 in matching grants. The donation award to Boothbay Region Community Resource Council is expected to be equivalent or higher as membership expands.

In addition, The Waldo Theatre and Veterans Writing Project received bonus donations raised from a raffle that generated over $800 thanks to the generous donations of local businesses.

The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Attendees can expect light bites, refreshing drinks, and inspiring company.

For those interested in participating, membership forms and nomination forms are available at womenwhocarelincolncountymaine.org.

