2021 LCN Calendars Coming Soon

The 2021 edition of The Lincoln County News calendar will hit newsstands in December.

The cover of this year’s calendar features a hummingbird moth approaching a flower in Jefferson, photographed by Paula Roberts.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., which prints The Lincoln County News, produces the free calendar each year. In recent years, it has also produced and sold an additional calendar featuring the monthly winners of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

The calendar will be distributed with the Dec. 3 edition of The Lincoln County News. Beginning Dec. 10, additional copies of the calendar will be available at The Lincoln County News office, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle.

For more information, call 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

