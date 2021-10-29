2022 Calendars Available from Damariscotta Historical Society

The Damariscotta Historical Society’s 2022 calendar is available, featuring 13 historical pictures. This year’s images include the first snowmobile in Damariscotta from around 1920. Dr. Robert Belknap drove it around in the winter to see patients.

A July celebration in Damariscotta, a “duckery,” and an airplane that crashed into the side of a building by the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge, are images that are included, as well as others.

The price is $10. Proceeds help support scholarships, speaker series, education programs, brochures, and a future home for the historical society.

Calendars are available at the Damariscotta Town Office, Shapers, and Skidompha Library. Members will also be selling at different locations. Calendars can be mailed. Contact Tim Clark at 207-549-4790 to make payment and mailing arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

