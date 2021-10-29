Advanced Search
2022 Calendars Available from Damariscotta Historical Society

at

The Damariscotta Historical Societys 2022 calendar, filled with 13 historical photos, is now available for purchase at the Damariscotta town office, Shapers, Skidompha Library, and through society members. The price is $10 per calendar, and funds raised will help support the societys projects.

The Damariscotta Historical Society’s 2022 calendar is available, featuring 13 historical pictures. This year’s images include the first snowmobile in Damariscotta from around 1920. Dr. Robert Belknap drove it around in the winter to see patients.

A July celebration in Damariscotta, a “duckery,” and an airplane that crashed into the side of a building by the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge, are images that are included, as well as others.

The price is $10. Proceeds help support scholarships, speaker series, education programs, brochures, and a future home for the historical society.

Calendars are available at the Damariscotta Town Office, Shapers, and Skidompha Library. Members will also be selling at different locations. Calendars can be mailed. Contact Tim Clark at 207-549-4790 to make payment and mailing arrangements.

