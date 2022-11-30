2022 LCN Calendars Now Available

The 2022 edition of The Lincoln County News calendar has officially hit newsstands with a cover perfect for the holiday season.

The cover of this year’s calendar features the Second Congregational Church and Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle, decked out in Christmas best.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., which prints The Lincoln County News, produces the free calendar each year. In recent years, it has also produced and sold an additional calendar featuring the monthly winners of the #LCNme365 photo contest.

A free copy of the calendar was distributed with the Nov. 17 edition of The Lincoln County News. Additional copies of the calendar are available for purchase at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, call 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

