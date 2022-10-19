The Midcoast Maine community will host its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk benefitting the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 12 p.m., beginning at First National Bank, 223 Main St., Damariscotta.

“I walk because I see every day how breast cancer tears families apart and it breaks my heart,” said Cindy Wade, a member of the MaineHealth team. “This community walk provides me a way to support cancer patients we treat and a way to fight back to help save lives from breast cancer in my community.”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate people who have battled breast cancer, remember loved ones lost, and provide the community with an opportunity to fight back against breast cancer together with their neighbors, colleagues, family, and friends. This family friendly 5K walk event begins at 1 p.m. and includes, music, breast cancer survivor celebration, snacks, children’s activities, raffles and give-a-ways.

“We are grateful to the Midcoast Maine community, the Making Strides planning committee and for our event sponsors MaineHealth, Renys, First National Bank, Humana, Fisher Plows, Bangor Savings, First Federal, Colby & Gale, Key Group, and Bath Savings for their support,” said Diane Nicholson, senior event support manager for the American Cancer Society. “It’s generous communities like Midcoast Maine that makes the ACS mission possible.”

Funds raised from Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events allow the American Cancer Society to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer.

“No one should have to fight breast cancer alone,” said Amy-Jo Rice, Making Strides event leader. “The Making Strides Walk gives our community the opportunity to support those currently under treatment, celebrate survivors that have beat it, and to fight back against a cause as important as breast cancer, together.”

This year’s event features an expanded kid’s zone, including pumpkins to decorate from Clark’s Farm, pink cotton candy, face painting and much more. The survivor’s area will have seating, information, gifts for survivors, a photo booth, and more. New this year is the Damariscotta Making Strides’ first “poker run.” Each hand will be $5 to play, and the stops to collect cards are along the walk. Hands will be shown at 3:30 p.m. at the stage. The top three hands will win some great prizes.

Fisher Plow has once again donated a “pink plow” to help raise money for the event. Tickets are $1 each. To purchase tickets, or to acquire tickets to sell for a team, please email Rice at ricecolby@gmail.com. The raffle drawing will be at 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the conclusion of the event.

To join the community in saving lives from breast cancer, go to makingstrideswalk.org/midcoastme. For more information please contact Amy-Jo Rice by phone, 315-0314, or email, ricecolby@gmail.com.

The American Cancer Society is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health threat. The society’s mission is made possible by the more than three million volunteers saving lives in their community. These efforts have contributed to a 31% decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, call 1-800-227-2345, or go to cancer.org.

