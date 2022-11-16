Teacher Edna Parlin’s alert 7th and 8th grade students in 1965-66 have lots of smiles for the photographer. This Jefferson Village School photo is the most recent photo included in the 2023 Jefferson Historical Society’s Vintage photos calendar.

Businesses, organizations and people featured for the 2023 edition include Bond Brothers Grocery Store; Bay View Store; John Robert MacDonald and his neighbors; Raymond Bond’s boat building; Damariscotta Lake Farm during the Cleaves era; the ‘new’ Hoffses Store; Waldo and Ruby Clark; Jefferson Woman’s Club; Doug Peaslee Trucking; and Meserve Mill woodsmen, all operating sometime between the late 1800’s and the 1970’s. The calendars cost $10, (+$3 if mailing is required.)

They may be ordered by calling 549-5258 or 549-5592 or purchased at the Jefferson Market & Grocery.

The JHS has created a new vintage Jefferson photo calendar every year from 2016 until 2023. Some of the earlier calendars may be purchased for only $5. There are many fully captioned photos in each calendar. For more information: 549-5258.

