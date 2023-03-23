40th Annual Maine Maple Sunday This Weekend

The Maine Maple Producers Association will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maine Maple Sunday this weekend, March 25-26.

Spring is a great time to get out and enjoy Maine and everything it has to offer, including Maine maple syrup.

Most sugarhouses offer maple syrup samples and demonstrations on how pure Maine maple syrup is made. Many farms offer games, activities, treats, sugarbush tours, music, and much more.

For a list of participating sugarhouses, go to mainemapleproducers.com and check with local producers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

