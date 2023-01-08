This week many members of the Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta are doing a double take as they see a familiar face from the community at the front desk.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, former King Eider’s Pub co-owner Cynthia Weiss joined the team as the local Y’s new membership director. In her new role, Weiss will lead the Y’s welcome center.

“Cynthia is a great fit for this job,” said CLC YMCA Director of Operations Sally Farrell. “Coming from the hospitality industry, she excels at building relationships with people in a fast-paced environment. Cynthia is well-connected to the community and is a great asset to our team”.

“I’m looking forward to supporting this community through the collaborative work of the Y,” Weiss said. “So far my favorite part has been watching people of all ages come in and find they belong.”

The CLC YMCA is located at 525 Main St, Damariscotta. For more information go to clcymca.org or call 563-9622.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

