A Volunteer to Gift-Wrap Books at Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop

A volunteer at the Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop has offered to gift-wrap books bought at the shop, for free, during designated times before Christmas.

The service will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day between Saturday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 24.

The book shop offers thousands of books in dozens of categories for children and adults, including many holiday books. It also offers music on CDs and records, movie DVDs, games, and puzzles. The shop is a major fundraiser for Skidompha Public Library. All items are donated, all staff members are volunteers, and every purchase helps to support the library’s collections and programs.

Located at 17 Backstreet Landing in downtown Damariscotta, the shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be open daily throughout the holidays, except for Christmas day.

For more information, go to skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

