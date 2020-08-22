Absentee Ballots for General Election Now Available

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced that the online absentee ballot request service is now available for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election.

The elections division, in coordination with the state’s online service provider InforME, has improved the design of the page to make the options clearer and easier to read. In addition, Secretary Dunlap is adding an option for voters to request an accessible absentee ballot, which will allow voters with disabilities to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. The accessible voting option is still under development and will go live in mid-September.

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day. Voters do not need to provide a reason to vote absentee.

The online service provides an email notification with a confirmation number. When the request is processed and accepted by the municipal clerk, the voter will receive additional notification and the ballot will arrive by mail. All Maine municipalities are required to accept electronic requests for absentee ballots. Voters can also print out the form and mail or hand-deliver it to their municipal clerk.

Voters must submit absentee ballot requests or vote in-person absentee at least three business days prior to the Nov. 3 election. Municipal clerks receive the ballots 30 days prior to the election and will then begin to send ballots to voters who have requested them beginning in early October.

Questions about the absentee voting process in Maine should be directed to bit.ly/321M7r3 or by calling 624-7650.

