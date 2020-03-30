American Legion Donates to CLC for Youth Memberships

The Sons of the American Legion has donated a total of $768 to the Central Lincoln County YMCA in order to provide scholarships for four youth memberships, which support the Y’s Membership for All program. Like the CLC YMCA, Sons of the American Legion recognizes the continuous need for youth development in Lincoln County. Membership for All is a program through which the Y offers scholarships to ensure all have access to use the facility and programs, regardless of income. The Y is able provide these services by generous donations from individuals and organizations like the Sons of the American Legion.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s programs, visit clcymca.org.

