American Legion Post Donates to Chamber’s Capital Campaign Submitted article October 24, 2022 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBath Savings Donates to Chamber CampaignDamariscotta Chamber Launches Community Phase of Capital CampaignBuilding the Future, One Brick at a TimeMeet the Damariscotta Chamber Board on LCTVChamber Launches Final Fundraising Push for Current Capital Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!