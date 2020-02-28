Animal Welfare Society’s Cleo Fund Supports Lincoln County Pets

Due to a generous grant from the Wiscasset-based Elizabeth Ann Leach Charitable Trust, the Animal Welfare Society’s Cleo Fund is expanding its spay/neuter resources for residents of Lincoln County.

Through a voucher system, the Animal Welfare Society’s Cleo Fund regularly offers reduced cost spay/neuter surgeries to income-qualified individuals statewide. Vouchers are given out on a first come, first served basis to qualifying individuals who apply for the limited number of monthly vouchers. With a voucher, pet owners make their appointment at a participating veterinarian to receive a reduced co-pay on spay/neuter surgery for their pet.

The grant has allowed the Animal Welfare Society’s Cleo Fund to reach Lincoln County residents specifically to provide vouchers for dogs and cats in need of spay or neuter surgery. With the grant, co-pays are reduced to only $30 for cats and $55 for dogs. In addition to the surgery, pets will receive a complimentary wellness exam, flea/tick preventative and vaccinations for rabies and distemper.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant,” said Animal Welfare Society Executive Director Abigail Smith. “Because the Elizabeth Ann Leach Charitable Trust supports Lincoln County residents specifically, we appreciate this opportunity to align our missions and support the pets of Lincoln County. This grant will allow us to help many people with the resources needed to fix their companion animals, making their pets happier and healthier, and reduce the burden of unwanted litters of dogs and cats.”

To apply, Lincoln County residents should go to animalwelfaresociety.org/cleofund/voucher/. Vouchers applications can also be taken over the phone at 773-6221.

For more information, call Animal Welfare Society Administrative Manager Terry Hutchins at 985-3244, ext. 110, or Animal Welfare Society Marketing Communications Manager Stephanie Kelley at 985-3244, ext. 130.

