Animals Sing, Dance in NCS Habitat Show

Nobleboro Central School students in grades 3-4 put on a musical production of Biomes: Animals and Plants in Their Habitat on June 2. (Photo courtesy Nobleboro Central School)

There were colorful macaws and leopard geckos, singing mushrooms and cacti, and much more as students at Nobleboro Central School put on a show about animal habitats June 2.

The third and fourth grade students of Mrs. Schuster and Mrs. Courand sang and danced their way through “Biomes: Animals and Plants in Their Habitat” during two performances in the NCS gymnasium. Schoolmates and staff watched the show, as well as family, friends, and community members.

The production featured an announcer, zookeeper, king snake, Hercules beetle, and a sassy African elephant, all played by students. There were starfish, grasses, polar bears, alligators, and a full chorus to round out the cast of the annual play.

