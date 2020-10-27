Annual ‘Early Bird Sale’ to be Day-Long

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual “Early Bird Sale” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7. The event, which is usually held during the early morning hours, is going to be an all-day event this year in order to spread out the number of shoppers at any given time.

This is a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and spend dollars locally, supporting businesses in the community.

The early bird event is sponsored by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce. There will be an “Early Bird Sale” insert in the Lincoln County News and posts on the chamber’s Facebook page. Sale hours will vary by business.

The day will feature raffle prizes from local businesses. Shoppers are invited to drop by the table outside Newcastle Realty on Main Street by 4:30 p.m. show receipts for the day and fill out raffle tickets to win prizes. The more a person spends, the more raffle tickets a person gets. The raffle will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Member businesses of the chamber have been invited to post their specials on their Facebook pages as the event approaches.

For more information on times, specials, prizes and offers check out the Lincoln County News special Early Bird insert and the chamber website, damariscottaregion.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

