Annual Holiday Card Sale Benefits Miles Memorial Hospital League’s Efforts

The Miles Memorial Hospital League is once again selling sets of blank holiday cards, the proceeds from which benefit LincolnHealth and the vital services it provides to this community. The cards, packaged in matching sets of eight with corresponding white envelopes, feature Maine-themed artwork donated by local artists including Julie Babb, Brenda Erickson, Peggy Farrell, Hannah Ineson, Julie Nixon, and Cheryl A. Young.

From whimsical scenes with snowmen to starlit snowscapes and even a local landmark pub bedecked for the holidays, these cards are quickly becoming a yearly tradition for many shoppers, according to league board secretary Annie Pathik who spearheaded the fundraiser.

Card sets are available for $10 and can be purchased at the Miles in Motion Thrift Shop at 114 Church St. in Damariscotta during shop hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

They are also available at Granite Hall Store, which is located at 9 Back Shore Road in Round Pond. Granite Hall Store is open 10 a.m. to 5 pm., Wednesday through Monday.

Images of these cards are available at the Miles In Motion MMHL Thrift Shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information, call 563-8733.

