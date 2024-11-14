Annual Karl’s Kids Benefit A Huge Success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle’s annual Karl’s Kids fundraiser, held at Duck Puddle Campgrounds in Nobleboro on Oct. 20 was a huge success.

This year, the event raised more than $10,000 thanks to great efforts of sponsors, silent auction donors, volunteers, and Duck Puddle Campgrounds.

Karl’s Kids helps kids and teens in Lincoln County with financial need who want to participate in sports or enjoy outdoor physical activities. Karl’s Kids helps with equipment needs and in many other ways that will give kids and teens access to physical activities.

The weekend’s festivities were highlighted by a great cornhole tournament organized by Mike Prentice and Carmen Reed, of Bayside Plumbing & Heating, a 50/50 raffle, auction, and a barbecue pig roast provided by Dave Smith, of N.C. Hunt Lumber, and pit master John McKee.

Great dancing music was provided by The North County Band.

Karl’s Kids still needs help from community members identifying less fortunate kids and teens who need assistance in getting sports equipment, sneakers, helmets, and other items in order to participate in sports or other physical activities. Being physically active promotes a healthy lifestyle.

“The kids and teens of Lincoln County will truly benefit from the businesses and people who so graciously gave of their time and money to help kids and teens become physically active,” said Mary Berger, wife of the late Karl Berger, for whom Karl’s Kids is named.

Karl’s Kids has already helped many kids in need, providing equipment, cheerleading uniforms, and much more, to help kids and teens.

To obtain a Karl’s Kids application, go to dnmrotary.org or karlskids.org.

