Annual Shredding Set for May 20

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to plan now for the Shredding on Site event sponsored by the Chapman-Hall House stewardship committee and Bath Savings Bank.

Shredding on Site will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 20, at the Bath Savings Bank parking lot next to the Chapman-Hall House, 270 Main St., Damariscotta.

Now that tax time is nearly over, take advantage of this opportunity to clean out old financial papers, ancient bank statements, and other documents for shredding by professionals. Shredding on Site is a safe and convenient way to dispose of old records. Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance and bags, boxes, or even truck-loads of papers will be shredded quickly. There is no set charge for this service, donations to support educational programs and for the maintenance of the Chapman-Hall House are appreciated.

For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, visit lincolncountyhistory.com.

