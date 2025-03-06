‘Antiques Roadshow’ Heads To Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

“Antiques Roadshow” will visit Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay on Wednesday, June 18 for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 30th production tour.

PBS’s most-watched ongoing series will visit five cities across the country stopping exclusively at distinctive, historic locations.

“Marking a milestone anniversary for a TV show, our season 30 tour is made even more special by holding ‘Roadshow’s’ Boothbay event at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens,” said Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “Each year ‘Roadshow’ gives our fans a chance to experience culturally rich places, complete with gorgeous architecture, art, and nature that provide an intriguing backdrop to capture appraisals and allow us to take viewers ‘backstage’ to see and learn about places that they might otherwise miss.”

From each of the 2025 events, three episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” per town will be created for inclusion in the 22-time Emmy Award-nominated production’s 30th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2026.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2025 “Antiques Roadshow” event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.

The Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes opened Monday, Jan. 13. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. No purchase is necessary, restrictions apply. Entrants must be 18 or age of majority and a resident of U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is sponsored by WGBH Educational Foundation.

Information about “Antiques Roadshow” and the 2025 tour is available by calling toll-free 888-762-3749.

For more information and complete rules go to pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tour-rules.

